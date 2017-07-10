UPDATE: Menomonie man acquitted in shooting death of brother-in-law

Dunn County (WQOW) - A Menomonie man is free tonight, after a Dunn County jury acquits him in the shooting death of his brother-in-law.



31-year-old Jerad Jones had been charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of his brother-in-law, Justin Ogden, in December 2016.



The five day trial went to the jury late Friday afternoon, and the jury reached a not guilty plea early Friday evening.



The defense team claimed the shooting was in self-defense, because Ogden was drunk and attacked Jones and his sister.



Jones' attorney, Aaron A. Nelson, tells News 18 that Jones is thankful for the verdict and hopes this can bring peace to his family.





Dunn County (WQOW) - The first witnesses testified on Monday in a Dunn County murder trial.

31-year-old Jerad Jones is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of his brother-in-law, Justin Ogden, in December 2016.

RELATED: Man charged with murdering brother-in-law near Menomonie in court

The two shared a mobile home near Menomonie. Jones claims the shooting was self-defense because Ogden was drunk and attacked him. The jury was selected around noon on Monday.

The state and defense gave their opening statements and the first two witnesses were called. The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.