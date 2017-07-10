Ferguson's Orchards is preparing for fall corn maze

It feels like summer, but Ferguson's Orchards is gearing up for the fall with apples and a new design for their corn maze.

Monday morning, Ferguson's Orchard in Eau Claire finished cutting their five-acre corn maze using a regular lawn mower. It took the orchard a day and a half of cutting to make the design. Ferguson's staff said they cut the corn in the summer to make it easier on them and their equipment.

Ferguson's Orchards has been re-designing the corn maze since it started in 2010, and staff said this year is one of the best designs ever.

"This corn maze is our biggest ever, I try to grow it each year as I'd kinda test the limits to what people want, as far as not making it take hours to accomplish but also be enough to be mentally stimulating and kind of exciting wondering if you're going to get lost in it," said Andy Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson's Orchard.

Ferguson's Orchard will be opening the last Saturday of August for the maze and apple picking.