Driver sentenced in fatal St. Croix County crash

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- A former Eau Claire man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a fatal crash in St. Croix County in 2015.



Cody Carlson, who his 20, was sentenced Monday on charges of vehicular homicide, with use of a controlled substance. The crash happened November 8, 2015 near the village of Roberts. The accident killed 62-year-old Bonny Britton of River Falls.



According to the complaint, Carlson told police he fell asleep at the wheel at the time of the accident. A blood test found he had methamphetamine in his system.



On top of the jail time, Carlson will also serve 15 years of extended supervision and his license will be revoked for five years after his release. He's also been ordered to not drink or use drugs.