EC American Legion now ranked 3rd after River City Classic title

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- With one week to go in the regular season, the Eau Claire American Legion team is playing some of its best baseball at the right time.



Post 53 has moved up to third in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Central state American Legion power rankings. Team Pizza Hut had a great weekend in winning the River City Classic Invitational, taking four straight games by a combined total of 26-9. Eau Claire's offense gave starting pitchers Levi Schaller, Paul Petit, Tanner Halvorson, and Trey Mohr plenty of run support, and the guys on the mound held up their end as well.



"It's so much fun to play defense behind Tanner, Levi, Trey, Paul, Lukas [Gobrecht]," says Eau Claire shortstop Zac Stange, "everyone that comes in from the bullpen or if they're starting a game, and our catchers have worked so hard behind the plate it's just awesome to know that we'll have people give their best and can dominate from start to finish every single game."



"We have a great pitching staff," says Eau Claire infielder/pitcher Lukas Gobrecht, "it's definitely a lot easier for us to come back when it's we're talking about people hitting, they're able to come back because they know that they have somebody on the mound that is not going to allow too many runs."



Eau Claire closes out its regular season with five games at the Plover Post 543 Tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday.





