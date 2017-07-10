Eau Claire City Council to consider Capitol improvement Plan

Tuesday afternoon, the Eau Claire City Council will vote to approve the next five year Capital Improvement Plan.

The plan is an estimation for how city finances will be spent in the future. It includes construction of a new pedestrian footbridge from Phoenix Park to the Haywmarket Landing, as well as improvements to city hall.

The bridge will have an estimated total cost of $1.5 million for 2018. The renovations to city hall will be an estimated $1.6 million in 2018, with the focus on the exterior, which includes fixing lights, the roof, cracks in the structure, and overall cleaning. The following two years will bring an additional $1.3 for city hall improvements, that will make the interior of the building the priority.



Even with those projects the largest part of the budget will go elsewhere.

“Most of the "Capital Improvement Plan" revolves around taking care of our current infrastructure and our equipment, so for example of the $45 million in 2018 about 25 percent of it or almost $10 million of it is spent on transportation infrastructure, taking care of our roads and our roadway,” said City Manager Dale Peters.

City officials say some of the cost that goes into renovating city hall has to do with keeping an historic look to the building, which prevents them from using cheaper modern designs for windows, lights , and moldings.



If approved, city officials say this is the first step of the budget process that will resume in November.