NWL Monday: Huskies 12, Express 11

Carson Park, EC (WQOW) -- The Express offense put on a show, jumping out to an early 3-run lead in the first, but despite their consistent hitting, the Huskies came back in the final two innings to win a wild shootout, 12-11.

After falling into an early 5-2 hole, Eau Claire responded with a 5-run first inning, Robby Campillo making his return to the lineup count with a 2-RBI double. From there, both teams battled back and forth, the Express maintaining a 2-run lead into the 8th. Duluth took their first lead of the game on a Chase Strumpf ground rule double in the top of the frame, 11-10. It didn't take Eau Claire long to respond - Matt Duce belted a home run into the right field party deck to tie the game up at 11 apiece. But the Huskies made one more play in the 9th, Rob Emery driving in Andrew Robinson with a double that put Duluth up 12-11. The Express got two runners on base in the bottom of the frame, but couldn't bring them home.

Eau Claire returns to Carson Park on Tuesday, starting a 2-game series with Waterloo. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.