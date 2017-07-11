'Everyone's worst nightmare:' Felon with 4 OWIs accused in deadly I-94 crash

Waukesha Co. (WISN) -- A felon who was out on bail in connection with four separate cases and a pending, 5th OWI case in Milwaukee County now faces charges in connection with Saturday's crash on Interstate 94 near Delafield that killed a man who was helping another stranded motorist along the side of the road.

Frank Schiller was ordered held on $1 million cash bail during a Monday court appearance.

"If the allegations in this complaint are true, you are everyone's worst nightmare," court commissioner Laura Lau said.

Interstate 94 near Highway C was closed for nearly six hours late Saturdayinto early Sunday morning. Authorities said Schiller crashed into a minivan that was pulled along the side of the road and killed 48-year-old Peter Enns as Enns helped another driver change a tire.

Three other people, including an 11-year-old child, were hurt, but they are all expected to be OK.

Schiller has two previous felony convictions, eight previous misdemeanors, four OWI convictions with a fifth pending in Milwaukee County and two bail jumping convictions. He also has a pending case in Washington County for felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show. Another pending case in Waukesha County involves a June 29 case in which he's charged with drug possession.