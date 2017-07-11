MUST SEE: Sulfur fire emits blue flames - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Sulfur fire emits blue flames

Posted:

(WQOW) -- Wyoming firefighters shared a beautiful, but dangerous moment on social media.

This is a relatively unknown type of fire, a sulfur mound ignited at a recycling center. The flames may be nice to look at, but burning sulfur creates a hazardous gas called sulfur dioxide. The firefighters were able to get them put out quickly.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.