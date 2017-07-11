MUST SEE: Sulfur fire emits blue flames

(WQOW) -- Wyoming firefighters shared a beautiful, but dangerous moment on social media.
This is a relatively unknown type of fire, a sulfur mound ignited at a recycling center. The flames may be nice to look at, but burning sulfur creates a hazardous gas called sulfur dioxide. The firefighters were able to get them put out quickly.
