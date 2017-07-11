Adopt-A-Pet: Kiwi

Meet our Pet of the Day: Kiwi!

Kiwi arrived as a stray back in November. She's 2 1/2 years old, and she is spayed and up to date on her shots. The only issue she has is a food allergy, which she just has to be on hypoallergenic food. You can get that easily at the vet, so don't let that stop you. Kiwi is very friendly, and she has a beautiful, beautiful coat.

If you're interested interested in Kiwi, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.