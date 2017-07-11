7/11: Benefits of Health Savings Accounts

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Maybe your job offers this to you, or maybe you're thinking of starting your own health saving account, so what are the benefits?

The increasing cost of healthcare is a hot topic today. What is one way families can prepare for some of those future costs?

One option is to open and fund a Health Savings Account, often referred to as an HSA. It is a special form of savings that provide a unique way to offset the rising costs of health care.

What are some of the benefits of an HSA?

The biggest benefit is the tax advantages. Your receive a tax deduction when you contribute money into your HSA, the earnings grow tax deferred, and the distributions are 100% tax free if used for qualified medical expenses.

Is anyone eligible to contribute to an HSA?

To be eligible to contribute to an HSA, an individual. Must be covered under a health insurance plan considered a "high deductible health plan" (HDHP) Must not have any other health coverage besides the HDHP. Cannot be enrolled in Medicare. Cannot be claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return.

Do the funds need to be used the same year you contribute them?

This is different from the old Medical Flex Spending accounts. Funds may remain in an HSA until needed, and there is no set timeframe during which the money must be spent.

Can the money grow once it is in your Health Savings Account?

Yes. Most HSA's offer a variety of investment options, from a savings account all the way up to "growth" investments for those who are not planning on using the funds for a number of years.

You mentioned that distributions are tax free if used for "Qualifed Medical Expenses". How are those defined?

Qualified medical expenses are medical and dental expenses that would generally qualify for the medical and dental expenses itemized deduction. Also included are prescription drugs, as well as some health insurance premiums.

Where can people go to open an HSA?

More and more employers are offering an HSA in their benefits package. However, if your employer does not have such an arrangement, most banks offer them.

Anything else in closing?

We talked about the tax benefits, but some additional benefits are that if you're willing to use a High Deductible Health Plan, your premiums are usually reduced. In addition, you have money set aside when an unexpected health event occurs.