Custom knee replacements made by 3-D printer come to Wisconsin

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin doctor is one of the first in the nation to give patients knee replacements made by a 3-D printer.

Data shows 10 to 15 percent of people who have a knee replacement don't like it, and 5 percent of them hate it. That's part of what prompted Dr. Josh Lindsey, an orthopedic surgeon at Southwest Health in Platteville, to introduce 3-D printed knee replacements to his patients.

“The old replacements that people use everywhere, I mean I think they still work really well,” said Lindsey. “The problem is is there's multiple studies saying if you look at everyone who has a knee replacement, 10 to 15 percent of people really don't like their knee replacement. And about five percent of people hate their knee replacement. So the question is really, why is it that there's this percentage of people who don't like their knees?"

Traditional knee replacements are made in a few different sizes; the surgeons customize it as much as possible for each person. Lindsey said there are some replacements billed as “custom-made” that are just better adaptations of the off-the-shelf models.

But, the 3-D printed implants are made specifically for each person, and only that person. "Everything about it, it's all individualized to the patient. So everyone's tibia has different height to it, which matches the femur's height, so this really -- every single time it fits perfectly on the patient's knee, and the knee glides with more of a natural motion," Lindsey said.

They're made by a company called Conformis, which has a team of imagers who look at x-rays, MRIs, and CAT scans to create an implant that's a perfect fit. Lindsey says you can tell if yours is truly custom if it has a serial number.

Knight Wynn went to Dr. Lindsey when he couldn't do the things he loved anymore, like reffing high school sports and working on his rural property. He got the 3-D printed knee replacement in January. "It just made sense to me,” Wynn said. “If you're gonna have a knee replacement, why not have it made to fit your knee?"

Lindsey started out using the Conformis models on people with unique anatomy in their knees, but he's seen such good results he now uses them on just about anybody. “Most people I've talked to feel that [recovery] takes at least a year... I'm just about five months in,” Wynn said. “I'm doing everything I want to do."