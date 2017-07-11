Social media scam: Jayden K. Smith message is a hoax - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Social media scam: Jayden K. Smith message is a hoax

Facebook users, beware. A new scam spread after a hoax message made it around the social networking site.

Some users received a message warning them not to accept friend requests from an account named Jayden K. Smith. The Telegraph reports the message said "Smith" is a hacker. The message adds that adding them as a friend will give the account access to the user's Facebook page.

The message then asks for the reader to forward the warning to others.

A hacker would not be able to gain access to your account by simply friending you, the Telegraph said.

There is no evidence that a Jayden K Smith account is on a mass friending spree. Friending a mass amount of accounts is against Facebook's terms and conditions, because the company treats the action as a form of spam.

