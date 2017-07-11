Scientists: Earth entering 6th mass-extinction event

(CNN) - There may eventually be less organisms on the earth.

A new report said the planet is entering its sixth mass-extinction event.

That means up to 75 percent of all species could vanish within the next few hundred years.

The findings are published in this week's proceedings of the national academy of sciences.

According to the data, a third of mammal, bird, amphibian and reptile species are at an "extremely high degree of population decay".

Researchers said we have about 20 years to try to prevent these mass extinctions.