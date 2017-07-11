Tuesday is 'All American Pet Photo Day' - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Tuesday is 'All American Pet Photo Day'

(CNN) - Get ready to see even more pictures of pets on social media Tuesday.

July 11 is "All American Pet Photo Day".

No matter what kind of pet, or pets, you have, it's an opportunity for you to 'Click and Share'.

A lot of people dress their pets up and pose them in hilarious ways.

You can check out what people are posting using the hashtag #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay, or post your own.  

