Tuesday is 'All American Pet Photo Day'

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Trump, with Putin, predicts 'positive things' for US, Russia

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first meeting

Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book deal

President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad

Trump says he had a 'tremendous meeting' with Putin

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

Christopher Nolan didn't know how famous Harry Styles was

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

Christopher Nolan didn't know how famous Harry Styles was

An area of Northern California area is threatened by flames just months after heavy winter rains nearly caused catastrophic flooding at the nation's tallest dam

Hell and high water: Northern California is besieged again

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a concert replete with pop music and thunderous applause to fete the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges

Wildfires driving people from their homes in California and throughout the west have had help from an unlikely source: The rain.

Western wildfires feed on grass brought on by winter rain

Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.

FBI: US soldier arrested after pledging loyalty to IS group

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.

Members of a shuttered Penn State fraternity are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the death of a pledge after a night of heavy drinking earlier this year.

Republican leaders hope to stage a climactic vote on their health care bill next week.

A former doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls during his long career treating college and Olympic gymnasts has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Court records show that a U.S. Army soldier charged with killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper once plotted to shoot up his Michigan school while a teenager.

A New York City police officer who was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

NYC mayor at officer's funeral: 'We must help our police'

(CNN) - Get ready to see even more pictures of pets on social media Tuesday.

July 11 is "All American Pet Photo Day".

No matter what kind of pet, or pets, you have, it's an opportunity for you to 'Click and Share'.

A lot of people dress their pets up and pose them in hilarious ways.

You can check out what people are posting using the hashtag #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay, or post your own.