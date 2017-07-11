Volunteers needed to help build Eau Claire playground in one day

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Indoor activities can soon be outdoor opportunities thanks to a grant the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley – Mary Markquart Center was awarded with in May.

“We are really excited to be awarded this Kaboom grant with United Health Care as the major funding partner,” said Sara Antonson, the chief executive officer for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. “We have been given $85,000 to build a playground.”

But there's a catch, like something you'd see on HGTV: it has to be built in one day! It will be built on Saturday.

“On Saturday, we are building a playground in 6 hours or less,” said Roxie Schmidt-Flanders, the club's center director. “So, we check in at 7:45 a.m. and go all the way until 3:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 2:00 p.m.”

2,500 square feet of pavement has already been removed from the playground itself, and behind that is another 2,500 square feet reserved for basketball, four square and other kinds of sports.

The kids actually helped configure the playground with drawings of their own, and the end result, serves a greater purpose.

“Our playground is going to be the only playground in all of Eau Claire that looks like this,” Schmidt-Flanders said. “It has climbing devices. It has mobile devices. It's actually made of six different components to encourage that fitness idea so we can have a lot of relays. We can have obstacle courses.”

The Boys and Girls Club is in desperate need of volunteers to make this playground happen. They will be building it rain or shine. On Thursday and Friday, they need 30 to 40 volunteers to help get things ready. On Saturday, they need about 250 volunteers to build the playground.

If you would like to volunteer there's information on how to sign up on their Facebook page, or you can give them a call at 715-855-0081. Staff will be providing food and drink to those who volunteer.