ROCK FEST ALERT: Sevendust cancels Saturday performance

Cadott (WQOW) - Rock Fest organizers have an important message to pass along.

Sevendust was originally scheduled to perform at Rock Fest in Cadott on Saturday. But on Tuesday afternoon, the rock band posted to its Facebook page:

"We regret to inform you that we are not able to perform this weekend at Rock Fest in Cadott, WI due to circumstances outside of our & the festivals control."

Sevendust apologized in the post to the festival and its fans.

Rock Fest said replacing Sevendust on Saturday will be Adam Gontier, the lead singer for Saint Asonia and former lead singer of Three Days Grace.