1 dead in Clark Co. crash

Clark County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a fatal accident in Clark County.

According to a press release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Monday, shortly after 12:15 p.m., on U.S. Highway 10 by Meridian Avenue in the Township of Grant.

Authorities said a road flag man stopped a semi-tractor and trailer, which was driving east on USH 10, because of some road construction. They said three vehicles stopped behind the semi, waiting for the flag man to signal them through.

Deputies said while they were all stopped, another semi-tractor trailer approached them from behind, driven by Roger Waltemate, 53, from Neillsville, and caused a chain reaction of vehicle crashes.

They said Waltemate hit a SUV from behind, driven by Anthony Phipps, 47, from Granton.

Officials said Waltemate continued east on USH 10 and hit a van, driven by Raymond Fredrick, 67, from Neillsville. They said Fredrick's car was pushed into the car in front of him, driven by Meghan Newman, 32, from Neillsville, who had a 10-year-old passenger in her car.

Deputies said the semi, that was stopped on the road by the flag man, had seen Waltemate coming from behind and started to accelerate to get out of the way. They said he moved far enough ahead to avoid being hit.

Authorities said Phipps died at the scene from his injuries. Newman and her passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Deputies said everyone involved were wearing their seatbelts.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Monday's crash is the fourth traffic fatality in the county in 2017.

The crash remains under investigation.