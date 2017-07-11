Chippewa Falls Police ask commuters to avoid downtown during fair weekend

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - More than 90,000 people are expected to make their way to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair over the next five days, which Chippewa Falls police said could cause quite a traffic jam.

That's because construction continues on the Hwy. 124 bridge on the city's south side, with only one lane of traffic moving in each direction.

Police Chief Matt Kelm told News 18 that area will quickly get congested, so he is asking anyone coming from out of town to take Hwy. S, that runs just north of Chippewa Falls to get into the grounds to avoid having so much traffic downtown.

"We want to make sure that the traffic flows freely throughout the city as much as possible," Kelm said. "Obviously, to allow our emergency vehicles to get around, but also it increases aggravation of people to be sitting in traffic, so we want to try and keep it moving as much as possible."

If you don't want to drive, there will be free shuttles running daily. Pick-up and drop-off points are at Mason Shoe in downtown Chippewa Falls and the Chippewa Area Ice Arena on 1st Ave.