Animal safety a top priority at the Northern WI State Fair

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Once you make it to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, you will likely find yourself checking out the animals.

If your health, or the health of the animals is on your mind, know that that's being taken care of.

Randy Knapp, the vice president of the fair board, told News 18 each farm animal entered for judging at the fair is inspected when it arrives for issues, like ringworm or warts. The animal isn't allowed on the grounds with those conditions.

Some of the animals, especially pigs, have to be inspected by a veterinarian 30 days before the fair even starts to make sure they are disease free.

Disease isn't the only concern this year with warm temperatures in the forecast.

"We've got extra fans on the grounds, and you make sure they get a lot of water," Knapp said. "One of the things too about that is, when they are (brought) here, is to get them off of the trailer as fast as you can. That trailer doesn't get much wind going through there so that's why we try and get different places for them to unload, so they get the animals off those grounds quicker and into those barns."

A vet will be on the grounds every day of the fair checking on each animal.