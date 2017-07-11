Neillsville athlete to be honored at ESPY Awards on Wednesday

Neillsville (WQOW) - Athlete, Olympian and inspiration.

On Wednesday night, the world will watch as she takes to the ESPY stage to accept her honor. But, no town will tune in more than Neillsville, Wisconsin.

Daina Shilts, 26, may have a cognitive learning disability and rare form of Niemann Syndrome but that didn't stop her from finding her love for speed on the slopes.

News 18 previously reported on her many accomplishments, including winning numerous gold medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria in 2017.

Shilts credits discovering the sport at the age of 18 with saving her life after being bullied for years.

“I got shoved in the locker a few times, and I got called 'retarded' about – basically every day. So, I came home crying a lot,” Shilts said. “I found out that, 'Hey, just because I have a disability doesn't mean I can't do it'. I can do anything anybody else can do. It's just a little bit harder for me."

You can see Shilts and the other seven special Olympians honored on the ESPY Awards Wednesday at 7 p.m. on News 18.