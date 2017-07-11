Xcel Energy making progress on solar garden

A brown field on Eau Claire's southwest side will soon house a garden. It won't have flowers though, rather panels to harness the power of the sun.

Early Tuesday morning, work was done to make way for Xcel Energy's solar garden. Seven acres of trees are being cut down at the abandoned landfill to make room for 3,200 solar panels. Those panels will bring solar power to residents and businesses.

"You know it's a beautiful sunny day, and in the near future, we're going to be able to have this facility here that's going to be able to absorb those sun rays and provide energy to our customers and it's something that we're really excited about," said Chris Ouellette, the senior media relations representative for Xcel Energy.

The installation for the solar panels will be completed in the early fall. Some of the panels are still available for a subscription if you're looking to get into solar energy.