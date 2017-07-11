Festivals in Chippewa Valley continue to drive local tourism

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Fairs, fests and fun, oh my. The Chippewa Valley has a jam packed weekend coming up, but officials said Eau Claire is ready to rock and roll.

Visit Eau Claire said almost all the hotels around town are booked up for the packed weekend with 90 percent of the city's rooms already reserved. That's 10 to 15 percent higher than an average weekend without a big festival in town.

Linda John, the executive director for Visit Eau Claire, said although it would be beneficial for tourism to keep the events spread out, the Chippewa Valley is ready to take it on.

“The main thing is just capacity, and how many people you can put in a destination at one time and still have it be enjoyable and still maximize the revenue potential from that,” John said. “There (are) benefits too because as a visitor coming in, you might want to go to Rock Fest and also check out the fair. That's great, and then come out and check out the other cool shops and restaurants in the area."

John said although the events are in a different zip code, the Chippewa Valley works together as a whole to keep driving tourism all over town.