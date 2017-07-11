Brady Burzynski's baseball career continuing in Frontier League

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Former Express outfielder Brady Burzynski is back in town for a few days. The Eau Claire Memorial H.S. and UW-Stout alum had been playing for the St. Paul Saints of the American Association of Professional Baseball these past two summers.



Burzynski appeared in 17 games this season for the Saints, and was hitting .292, but now, he's moving on to play in another independent league, for the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League.



"I'll be going from more of an experienced league at St. Paul to more of a rookie league," Burzynski says, "so it'll be a little bit easier to get noticed out of the Frontier League. I'll be in an everyday playing role, they need some new outfielders down there, they need some new outfielders, they're a first-place team down there, so they want some guys that can come in and play right away. The opportunity came and I took it, it'll be a good chance to play every day."



Burzynski says he's gained a lot by playing for the Saints for the past two seasons.



"Definitely, experience, and wisdom from the older players," says Burzynski, "there's a few ex-big leaguers, a lot of guys that played in the minor leagues for more than five years, so just experience in how to carry yourself as a professional on the baseball field is definitely what I take away."



Burzynski played three seasons for the Express, from 2013-15. In his last season, he led Eau Claire with a .319 batting average. He was the second-leading hitter on the UW-Stout baseball team in 2016, when he hit .343.