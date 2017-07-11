Crews begin demolition of Altoona's Encore Bar & Grill

Altoona (WQOW) - On Tuesday in Altoona, crews were seen tearing down what's left of the Encore Bar and Grill after it burned nearly five months ago.



About half of the building has been tore down and put into piles of concrete and scrap metal.



The exact cause of the February 16th fire hasn't been released, but fire officials previously told us they expected it started in the attic of the building.