Dept. of Agriculture conducts gypsy moth aerial treatment

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - If you happened to notice yellow planes flying low on Tuesday, it's because they were spraying gypsy moth treatment in the Chippewa Valley.

Gypsy moths affect over 300 tree species, especially oak and aspen.

That's why in order to reduce an outbreak of a gypsy moth epidemic, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture sprays in counties throughout the state twice a year.

In the spring, they spray during the larva stage of the non-native insect, and in the summer, they spray during the adult stage to decrease the mating season for next year.

"We treat in the Eau Claire area because this is really the leading edge of the gypsy moth infestation in Wisconsin. It sort of runs from Bayfield County south through Eau Claire, all the way running towards Grant and Iowa County,” said Christopher Foelker, the month control program manager. “All along that invasion front is where we're treating for gypsy moth and we're trying to limit and slow it's spread. "

Foelker said outbreaks are very closely tied to what the weather is like during the winter and spring. If the weather is on the cooler side, the likelihood for an outbreak during the summer is less likely.

The treatment for gypsy moths will continue through Wednesday.