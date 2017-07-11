Democrat Andy Gronik announces run for governor

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Summer vacation may be in its midst but in the race for governor, Wisconsin Democrats aren't taking any days off.

Andy Gronik is the newest name to make the list. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee businessman and entrepreneur launched his campaign. Gronik is calling himself a 'progressive business-person,' and told the Associated Press he wants to restore collective bargaining rights and support a living wage. But Gronik is only one of about ten other democrats that have also expressed interest in the race. Last week, State Superintendent Tony Evers said he is looking in to running. Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and Representative Dana Wachs are two of those who have considered running.



News 18 spoke with a political science expert Tuesday, who said even though it's a long ways to the finish line, it's not uncommon to have so many names in the running, especially when the party doesn't have one recognizable name, like Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI-03).

"Without that big name, you have a lot of people that are interested, that all have a relatively low name recognition. So the time now is to tour the state, announce, meet people if you can so maybe in September you're better geared, you have more contacts in each county, you have contacts in the bigger cities so they've heard your name, they can tell their friends, kind of inner-party workings," said Rich Postlewaite, Lecturer at UW-Stout.

Postlewaite said it's likely that by the time the primaries roll around, that scope will be narrowed down to a few names. News 18 asked if it's a positive or negative thing for the party to have so many prospects, and Postlewaite said it's kind of both. The disadvantage is. with so many names, it's easy to get some lost in the shuffle or for voters to feel overwhelmed. On the other hand, so many names could spark more interest to get involved in the party.

After Gronik announced his candidacy, Governor Scott Walker (R-WI) began branding Gronik as a 'far-left and out of touch candidate." While Walker has not formally announced that he will be running for re-election, his campaign staff said $3.5 million has already been raised this year, with another $2.4 million cash on hand.