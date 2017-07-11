Eric Wedemeyer resigns from McDonell Central baseball

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Eric Wedemeyer has resigned as the head baseball coach at McDonell Central H.S., according to Macks athletic director Archie Sherbinow.



In an e-mail Tuesday afternoon, Sherbinow says:



McDonell athletics has been very fortunate to be able to have Coach Wedemeyer lead its baseball program for the past 19 years. His impact has been felt by a great number of student athletes. He is a tireless worker who would do whatever he could to help his athletes as well as McDonell. He loss will be felt by our baseball program as well as our community.



McDonell Central made six trips to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament with Wedemeyer as head coach, finishing second in five of those trips (2005, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014).