NWL Tuesday: Express 1, Bucks 0, F-10 inn.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- One night after losing a 12-11 slugfest to Duluth at Carson Park, Eau Claire comes back and wins a pitcher's duel against Waterloo.



Zach Ashford's RBI double in the bottom of the tenth drives home Zach Gilles with the winning run, as the Express improves to 4-3 in the Northwoods League North Division second half standings.



Eau Claire starter Luke Eldred takes a perfect game into the seventh, when Charlie Concannon singles past a diving second baseman Scott Ogrin. Eldred throws eight scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out six and walking none.



The Express and Bucks are scheduled to meet again at 6:35 P.M., Tuesday, at Carson Park.