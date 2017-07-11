Report: Man shot, killed by police near Johnson Creek outlet mal - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Report: Man shot, killed by police near Johnson Creek outlet mall

   JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (AP) -- Police in Wisconsin responded to a disturbance near an outlet mall in suburban Milwaukee, and a witness said officers shot a man with a gun after he tried to enter a restaurant.

   Authorities were called Tuesday to an area near Johnson Creek Premium Outlets in Johnson Creek, about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) west of Milwaukee. Television news footage showed several police cars on the scene.

   WISN-TV cited a witness to report that a man with a gun tried to enter an Arby's restaurant. The witness, Brian Knapp, told the station the man could not get in, turned around and fired a shot, and officers shot him.

   The man's condition wasn't immediately known. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said no one was available to talk about what was happening.

