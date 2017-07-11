UPDATE: Naked man shot, killed by officers identified

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday.

Milwaukee Police officials said 34-year-old Randy Engstrom of Milwaukee was armed and naked when he was shot and killed outside a fast food restaurant near the mall, after refusing officer commands to stop.

Police said Engstrom is connected to a shooting of a 27-year old man. Authorities said the man who was shot was seriously hurt.

Officials say the suspect led authorities on a chase to Johnson Creek after a carjacking at a Waukesha park and ride. An eyewitness says the suspect had a handgun at the park and ride, abandoned his Buick sedan, and forced another driver to give up his vehicle at gun point. The eyewitness says the suspect stripped off his clothes before leaving.

