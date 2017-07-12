Eau Claire City Council considers Fleet Farm proposal, votes on other projects

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The city of Eau Claire is growing, and Tuesday, the city council considered some new building projects to help that growth continue.



The list includes the introduction of an ordinance to turn a large, vacant lot on Eau Claire's south side into a major store. Fleet Farm wants to build a new location on the corner of I-94 and Highway 53. Tuesday, an ordinance to rezone that property was introduced to the council. Before it goes up for a vote, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on July 17.



Council President Kerry Kincaid says it would be a big development for the city.



"It's obviously exciting news for the city that Fleet Farm has decided to develop a large retail development on that corner. The city has been working very hard to bring the public infrastructure to the site that the business owner will need," Kincaid told News 18.



City officials say that there is more space available on that lot for commercial buildings, but they don't yet have the details on what other companies are interested in the space.



Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council approved three new voting wards inside city limits. You can read more about that plan here.



Also moving forward are plans for the Haymarket Plaza. Tuesday, the council approved the design elements for the project with the assistance of Design Studio Etc. The city and design team estimate it will take between four and six months to come up with a final design.



"Throughout the winter, we will be holding meetings to bring that final design into reality," said Kincaid.



The city hopes to break ground on the Haymarket Plaza in the early spring of 2018 and have the project completed by the early summer of 2018.



The city council also voted to push back a vote for on the Eau Claire Capitol Improvement Plan for two weeks until a public hearing can be held. Read more about that plan here.



The city council also approved a partnership with the Eau Claire Skaters Association to build a new skate park in Boyd Park. The Skaters Association is responsible for raising $75 thousand to build the facility. A representative told News 18 that they had currently raised roughly $40 thousand. They hope to break ground on the park in the spring of 2018.