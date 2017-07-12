LATEST: Eau Claire police identify suspect in McDonald's armed robbery

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police have released more information on an armed robbery that happened late Tuesday night near Eau Claire's south side.

In a press release, Eau Claire police said they responded to McDonald's on Gateway Drive for an armed robbery shortly before 11:45 p.m.

Police said an employee called stating a man had entered the restaurant and said he had a gun in his pocket and that he was robbing them.

Eau Claire police identified the man as Travis M. Holstein, 41, and took him into custody without incident. They said a McDonald's employee had been able to distract Holstein and nothing was stolen from the restaurant.

Authorities said during the investigation, it was discovered Holstein had also been at Walmart and Mega Holiday prior to the incident. They said he was shopping at Walmart but believed he was being followed.

Police said Holstein removed his clothing, got rid of his cell phone and a key fob. He then stole clothes and a folding knife from Walmart.

After leaving Walmart, police said Holstein walked to the Mega Holiday gas station. Police said he activated an alarm at the gas station because he wanted to make contact with police. Holstein said this didn't prompt the type of police response he wanted, so he walked over to the McDonald's instead.

Officials said no gun was located on Holstein. He was arrested for the following:

disorderly conduct

robbery

carrying a concealed weapon (knife)

bail jumping

retail theft for taking clothes from Walmart

Holstein is currently at the Eau Claire County Jail awaiting court.

Posted July 11, 2017 12:40 a.m.:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Police have arrested the suspect in a possible armed robbery that took place Tuesday night at a McDonald's near Eau Claire's south side.

According to Eau Claire police, it happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant on 3708 Gateway Drive. Police have not released the name of the person they arrested in the incident.

Police also said there were customers and employees inside the McDonald's at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt and the public is not in any danger.

McDonald's employees were unable to comment on the robbery, and police do not have any other information at this time.

The Eau Claire Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest information.