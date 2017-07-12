Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Eau Claire McDonald's

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Police have arrested the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Tuesday night at an area McDonald's.

According to Eau Claire Police it happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant on 3708 Gateway Drive. Police have not released the name of the person they arrested in the incident.

Police also say there were customers and employees inside the McDonald's at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt and the public is not in any danger.

McDonald's employees were unable to comment on the robbery, and police do not have any other information at this time.

The Eau Claire Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest information.