Adopt-A-Pet: Terrier Mix Puppies

Meet our Pets of the Day!

This could be the cutest batch of puppies! They're just eight weeks old Terrier mix puppies. They likely won't be at the shelter long. There are both male and female puppies available. They're so young, so you can take them home, train them, make them your own in the family, and just have them be another addition with you.

If you're interested in any of the pups, you can contact the Dunn County Humane Society.

