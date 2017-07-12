7/12: Grilling with Wisconsin Cheeses

Eau Claire (Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board) -- With the summer season, many of us like to get out and fire up the grill. So, we have some recipes to pass along to use at your next grill-out.

Guacamole Bacon Burger with Grilled Onions and Wisconsin Cotija Cheese!

The Meat : You've heard it before - fat is flavor! It's also the key to a juicy burger. Choose a ground beef that is no more than 85 percent lean.

: You've heard it before - fat is flavor! It's also the key to a juicy burger. Choose a ground beef that is no more than 85 percent lean. Perfect The Divot : Once you've formed your patty, press a small divot into the center. This will ensure even grilling and a perfectly flat finished burger.

: Once you've formed your patty, press a small divot into the center. This will ensure even grilling and a perfectly flat finished burger. Fire It Up : This is not the time for low and slow. Burgers like fast cooking over high heat.

: This is not the time for low and slow. Burgers like fast cooking over high heat. Butter Burgers : A true creation of America's Dairyland, butter - topped burgers are a delicacy found throughout Wisconsin. To make your own, simply top your burger with a pat of butter while it's still on the grill (before you add your cheese).

: A true creation of America's Dairyland, butter - topped burgers are a delicacy found throughout Wisconsin. To make your own, simply top your burger with a pat of butter while it's still on the grill (before you add your cheese). More Cheese = Better Burge r: A cheeseburger that skimps on the cheese? Now that's just sad. Budget 2 ounces of cheese per burger and you'll be hailed as a burger maestro in no time.

r: A cheeseburger that skimps on the cheese? Now that's just sad. Budget 2 ounces of cheese per burger and you'll be hailed as a burger maestro in no time. Give It A Rest : Resist the urge to dive right into your burger once you pull it off the grill. We know it's hard, but it's so worth it. Letting the meat rest will preserve its juiciness.

For a beautiful spread all about burgers check out the latest issue of Grate.Pair.Share from Wisconsin Cheese. Check it out at THIS WEBSITE.