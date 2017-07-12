U-Haul looks to purchase old Kmart building in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A company, known for moving, could be moving into Chippewa Falls.

U-Haul has put in a bid to buy the former Kmart building in the Chippewa Commons Center on the city's south side. Kmart closed in May of 2014.

Premium Waters is currently using the building as a storage facility.

Mayor Greg Hoffman told News 18 on Wednesday U-Haul plans to turn the majority of the space into storage units. He said they'd spend about $3 million putting in 600 to 800 climatized units, which would vary in size.

Hoffman said U-Haul also hopes to house a retail space, where they can sell moving supplies, as well as a truck and trailer rental space.

The Chippewa Plan Commission approved amending the zoning for that location on Monday. Now, the Chippewa Falls Common Council will have to approve it. Hoffman said they will hold a public hearing on the matter before voting probably in August.

Hoffman said U-Haul wants to complete the purchase in September and start work on the building in October. That would give Premium Waters 90 days to move out of the building.

Hoffman said while ideally, he hoped retail stores would move into the space, he understands that isn't likely in this day and age when people are turning to online retail. But, he said it's better to have a company in the space rather than letting the building sit there and crumble.