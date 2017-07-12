Are you a Lyft, Uber or taxi driver?

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - If you're planning to make some extra cash driving fest goers to and from Country Jam, you may want to read this.

According to a press release, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Eau Claire Police Department, Country Jam organizers and its transportation partner, Right Way Shuttle, created special routes into and out of the music grounds for Lyft, Uber and taxi drivers.

Authorities said a specified drop-off and pick-up location has been established and will be clearly marked.

They said Lyft, Uber and taxi drivers, who wish to provide transportation to and from the music festival, will be required to obtain a dash placard from Right Way Shuttle, located at 128 North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

Police said the placard must be displayed while you are driving within the area of the festival and will be required for entrance to the pick-up and drop-off locations.

Officials said the new procedure was created after there were some issues with access to the area during the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival.