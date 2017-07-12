How are you keeping cool today? Send us your weather pictures!

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Dew points Wednesday afternoon are in the lower 70s, topping our Dew Point Tracker chart at "oppressive".

Stormtracker 18 Weather said dewpoint, or dewpoint temperature, is the temperature in which the air must cool for dew to form. When the air temperature and dewpoint are the same, the relative humidity is 100 percent.

News 18 meteorologists said the temperature cannot be lower than the dewpoint. So, with lows in the 50s Wednesday night, dewpoints will be in the 50s, and it will be comfortable. Late Wednesday night through Thursday will be a good time to open your windows for some fresh air.

