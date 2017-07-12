WI State Patrol Law of the Month: Put down your phone in work zones

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The law of the month is asking you to put down your cell phones in construction work zones.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol said its July Law of the Month is reminding drivers that it's against the law to use a cell phone in a work zone.

Authorities said violators can face up to $40 for a first offense and up to $100 for subsequent offenses.

Officials said it's important drivers follow the state rule because work zones usually have narrow lanes, reduced speeds, construction workers and equipment all operating in a relatively confined area.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in 2016, there were more than 2,800 crashes in Wisconsin work zones, resulting in 1,110 injuries and 9 deaths.

They said using a cell phone in a work zone to report an emergency is excluded from the state law.