Eau Claire mom asks for son's stolen bike to be returned

Surveillance cameras captured this man on Heather Hedge's driveway. Hedges said he is seen later riding away with her son's bike.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is taking it to social media after her son's bike was stolen from her property in broad daylight.

A surveillance video, that Heather Hedges captured at her home on the north side of Eau Claire, shows a man walking onto her driveway, looking around and later riding away with her foster son's bike.

Hedges said the family realized the bike was missing when they were going to go for a family bike ride.

She said the incident is disappointing, and she's asking whoever took the bike to return it. She said the incident has been reported to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Hedges said if you recognize the man or have any information on the incident, you can contact her on Facebook.