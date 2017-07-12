UPDATE: Eau Claire bike thief caught on camera identified

Surveillance cameras captured this man on Heather Hedge's driveway. Hedges said he is seen later riding away with her son's bike.

Update (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Police have identified the man caught on surveillance video stealing a child's bike as Brandon Judge.



Heather Hedges shared video on social media of Judge walking into her driveway and later riding away with her foster son's bike. She reported the theft to the Eau Claire Police Department.



On Thursday, police told News 18 they identified Judge as the suspect and arrested him for that, as well as an outstanding charge of disorderly conduct and a probation warrant.



Hedges told News 18 she's had numerous people reach out to her to help replace the stolen bike.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is taking it to social media after her son's bike was stolen from her property in broad daylight.

A surveillance video, that Heather Hedges captured at her home on the north side of Eau Claire, shows a man walking onto her driveway, looking around and later riding away with her foster son's bike.

Hedges said the family realized the bike was missing when they were going to go for a family bike ride.

She said the incident is disappointing, and she's asking whoever took the bike to return it. She said the incident has been reported to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Hedges said if you recognize the man or have any information on the incident, you can contact her on Facebook.