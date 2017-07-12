UPDATE: Eau Claire bike thief caught on camera identified - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UPDATE: Eau Claire bike thief caught on camera identified

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect
Surveillance cameras captured this man on Heather Hedge's driveway. Hedges said he is seen later riding away with her son's bike. Surveillance cameras captured this man on Heather Hedge's driveway. Hedges said he is seen later riding away with her son's bike.
Courtesy: Eau Claire Co. Jail Courtesy: Eau Claire Co. Jail

Update (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Police have identified the man caught on surveillance video stealing a child's bike as Brandon Judge. 

Heather Hedges shared video on social media of Judge walking into her driveway and later riding away with her foster son's bike. She reported the theft to the Eau Claire Police Department. 

On Thursday, police told News 18 they identified Judge as the suspect and arrested him for that, as well as an outstanding charge of disorderly conduct and a probation warrant. 

Hedges told News 18 she's had numerous people reach out to her to help replace the stolen bike. 

POSTED: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 5:20 P.M.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is taking it to social media after her son's bike was stolen from her property in broad daylight.

A surveillance video, that Heather Hedges captured at her home on the north side of Eau Claire, shows a man walking onto her driveway, looking around and later riding away with her foster son's bike.

Hedges said the family realized the bike was missing when they were going to go for a family bike ride.

She said the incident is disappointing, and she's asking whoever took the bike to return it. She said the incident has been reported to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Hedges said if you recognize the man or have any information on the incident, you can contact her on Facebook.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.