Eau Claire man charged with child pornography crimes

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Madison (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with child pornography crimes.

According to a press release, Edmund J. Brixen, 32, of Eau Claire, is accused of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage the minor in sexual activity.

Brixen is charged with two counts of using the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography; he is accused of using his cell phone on January 28 to produce the visual.

Brixten is also accused of producing child pornography with a second child on May 20. He is charged with possessing child pornography on May 31.

If convicted, Brixten faces the following:

  • mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life on the charge of transporting a minor across state lines
  • mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of life on the three counts of using a minor to produce child pornography
  • 20 years on the charge of possessing child pornography

Agencies involved in the investigation include: Altoona Police Department, Eau Claire Police Department, Burnett and Buffalo County sheriff's offices, Coon Rapids (Minn.) Police Department and Anoka County (Minn.) Sheriff's Office.

