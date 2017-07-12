American Academy of Pediatrics advise parents to keep toddlers off trampolines

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Most toddlers spend their time hopping around like bunnies, but what happens when those little legs aren't ready? That's what one mom found, and when she shared it on Facebook, it was a fear heard around the world.

Trampoline parks have been gaining popularity all across the country, even landing in Eau Claire. The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that no child under the age of 6 jump on trampolines because their bones are too fragile.

Kaitlin Hill posted a picture of her three year old son, Colton, with casts covering both his legs.The picture received over 200,000 shares on Facebook. Hill told Good Morning America it happened at a Tampa trampoline park, during what they called "Toddler Time.' Action City in Eau Claire also has a 'Toddler Jump' on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings where kids under 5 jump for a discounted rate.

News 18 reached out to Action City several times Wednesday to ask staff what measures they take to make sure something like this doesn't happen here, but staff did not respond, or answer any calls.

Right now there are no federal regulation for trampoline parks. Action City does, however, require all guests to sign a waiver before jumping.