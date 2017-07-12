Rice Lake man charged with drug, gun crimes

Madison (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man is charged with drug and gun crimes.

According to a press release, Mark W. Lewis, 55, of Rice Lake, is charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Lewis is accused of possessing meth and a .22 caliber handgun on August 12, 2016. He is also accused of possessing more than 50 grams of meth on September 21.

If convicted, Lewis faces the following:

maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the first drug charge

mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge alleging 50 grams or more of meth

mandatory penalty of five years on possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Agencies involved in the investigation include: Washburn and Sawyer county sheriff's departments, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation.