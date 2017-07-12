CVTC students install lights on Pinehurst Park trails

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Efforts to 'light up' Eau Claire are nothing new. Lights are being installed between the Phoenix Park Bridge and the soon-to-be Haymarket Plaza. But now those efforts are heading to Pinehurst Park.

Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College in the Electrical Power Distribution Program spent Wednesday morning installing lights throughout the trails near Pinehurst Park. There's about 48 lights being installed, donated by Plan Enterprises. The project organizers said, not only does it give the students hands on experience, it also lights up the way for park attendees.

"We're trying to make it safe, make it more usable, make people feel more comfortable being here so that they know they are safe here and nothing bad can happen. If you can obviously see, you're doing something good," said CVTC student Calvin Walker who was helping to install the lights.

The EPD program members said the lights can pack a punch. One light has the strength of about five car headlights.