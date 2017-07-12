40 food vendors to be inspected at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The day has finally arrived. The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is in full swing, and as many know, the fair is synonymous with food; that probably means you are starting to crave a corn dog or cheese curds. But, how do you know if the food you are eating is actually safe?

Jim Koehler, the environmental health coordinator for Chippewa County, is making the rounds at the fairgrounds to prevent food-borne illnesses.

“We're looking for safe temperatures of food. We're looking for hand washing. We're looking for a clean establishment,” Koehler said.

He said problems aren't common, but the hot temperatures outside give added importance to keep un-cooked food cool inside.

“(The) last thing we want is food that is supposed to be held at 41 degrees held at 55 degrees, so we want to make sure our coolers work,” Koehler said.

With more than 90,000 people expected to make their way through the gates, the food service workers said they are committed to making your food tasty and safe as well.

Nicola Macqueen, a cook with Nitch's Kitchen, said food safety is the reputation of any business. “You are serving the public and it is up to you to provide a safe healthy environment when you are serving the public,” Macqueen said.

Mike Fowler, a cook with Steve's Meat Shop and Mega Grill, said they have food safety on the front burner this week. “We've been cooking for about 40 years now, so we've got a good idea of when things are done and then we always keep it in a hold-holding roasters and things after we cook it and before we put it on a sandwich for people,” Fowler said.

Koehler said each bite of fair food this weekend comes with piece of mind on the side. “Most of the food prepared these days is very safe nowadays because it's precooked so a lot of it is from freezer to fryer, refrigeration to grill, so its very safe in that regard,” he said.

Koehler said there are 40 food booths set up at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, and it takes some time to inspect through them all. He said it is rare to find a major violation, and he doesn't expect to see it this year either.

You may remember the norovirus outbreak at the Special Kids Day event in May at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said contaminated food was likely the cause, and the final report should be prepared some time in August.