UPDATE: Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels gets green light to become self-sufficient

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- A program to feed the elderly in Eau Claire County gets the green light to roll in a new direction.



The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County wanted to make the Meals on Wheels program self-sufficient, but first needed county approval to do so. Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Board approved the request to hire one full time kitchen manager and two cooks. The ADRC hopes to lease the recetnly closed Fall Creek Nursing home kitchen to provide the meals, with the help of Feed My People food bank.



Jennifer Speckien, the director of the ADRC, says the move will make the program more efficient and more affordable. She estimates the move will drop the price per meal down to $2.00, which could mean savings between $50,000 and $200,000 per year.









Posted 7/112/17:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County is taking the Meals on Wheels program in a new direction, but that choice wasn't without some controversy.



Lynn Fraser, owner of Lynn's Chatterbox Cafe in Eau Claire, told News 18 she felt she was treated unfairly by the ADRC board after she placed a bid to become the new Meals on Wheels vendor in 2018.



"I thought this was great," Fraser said. "We can be a part of the community, we meet this Living Wage Ordinance rule, we can take care of our widows, we're doing what we believe in there."



At the time she placed her bid, Fraser had two different contracts with the county providing seniors free, or discounted, meals both at her cafe and the L.E. Phillips Senior Center downtown. She said she thought becoming the Meals on Wheels vendor would be an easy transition, considering she already played a role in providing quality meals to seniors in our community.



"I want to serve a quality of food that we serve here in the cafe, you know, something that I feel comfortable my parents or grandparents eating," Fraser said.



But not long after, she said, red flags started showing up and she's taken to social media to vent her frustration, even going as far as considering closing her restaurant.

"This contract certainly wasn't going to make my family rich," Fraser said. "We were coming in with such a low bid, it was going involve me working ten hours days, it was not -- but like to me, I wanted to offer this better quality food for our senior citizens."

Sacred Heart Hospital currently makes the meals that are delivered to nearly 300 seniors across Eau Claire County every day, but they decided not to renew their deal for next year because of Eau Claire county's Living Wage Ordinance, according to Jennifer Speckien, the director of the ADRC.

But In a statement, Julie Manas, president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, told News 18: “HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital was not involved in the RFP process for the upcoming cycle for the Meals on Wheels program in Eau Claire County. Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals will continue to support the Chippewa County Meals on Wheels program, which provides more than 100 meals a day to Chippewa County residents in need.”

As for Lynn's Chatterbox Cafe, Speckien said the bottom line was Fraser's prices were still too high and would have forced some of the seniors receiving meals onto a waiting list.

"We had received Lynn's bid and it had come in significantly higher than what we what we currently pay for," Speckien said. "My job, as the ADRC director, is to look for the most efficient and cost-effective ways to run our programs and to serve as many people as we could."



Speckien also said Fraser was never denied the chance to place a bid, she rescinded her offer herself during the purchasing process as well as ended her other contracts with the county. And as hard as that was for her, Fraser said she stands by her decision.



"How can I be good enough for one thing, but not the next, you know," Fraser said.



Speckien told News 18 the ADRC has been trying to make the Meals on Wheels program self-sufficient for some time and soon they hope to have the means to make the meals themselves.



"We needed to do a full programmatic overhaul, so we have sustainability for years to come," she said. "If we were going to continue to contract out with other vendors, we would, essentially be kicking the can down the road."



They ADRC is looking to lease the kitchen from the Fall Creek Nursing Home that closed a few months ago, hire a couple of cooks and, with the help of Feed My People food bank, provide the whole Meals on Wheels service from start to finish.



"Moving to our kitchen and being able to cook from scratch and provide that high quality product is exactly what we wanted to do," Speckien said.



The Fall Creek facility plan will go in front of the ADRC board for a vote at their meeting on July, 13. If it passes, and the county approves, they hope to be up and running out of Fall Creek by the end of the summer.