Demand for construction workers in Wisconsin

With new houses going up everywhere in the Chippewa Valley Region and around the state, the demand for construction workers to complete those projects is needed. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction unemployment rate dropped 1.7% within the past year.

With the high demand in trade work, there are plenty of open positions for construction project. Although the jobs can be demanding and tedious, if you work hard in the industry, the pay follows.

The starting salary for construction workers in West Central Wisconsin is $26.36.

"We have a running ad and we are always hiring people. We have enough work for 20 people if we could find them. It's just a matter of finding the right people and putting them all together." Owner of C & M Construction, Cody Filipczak said.

Filipczak says no matter the experience, the need for construction workers is not going away anytime soon, especially with the boom in residential housing projects.