Who pays for the extra cost of brick pavers in Eau Claire?

Eau Claire, much like any city, often needs to repair it's streets. But some streets cost more than others to maintain

A number of roads near downtown businesses use brick pavers for their crosswalks. The fact that they cost two to three times more than concrete does not deter business owners from wanting them, according to Eau Claire's City Engineer Dave Solberg.



Solberg said the cross-walk pavers also cost more to maintain because snow plow blades cut into them each winter. The cost of the brick pavers is included in the city budget, and the additional expense is passed on to the business owners through special assessments that they sign off on before hand.

“It is a trade off between having to replace bricks that become deteriorated after a number of years, and replacing bricks now and then, and create that feel. Versus to have concrete, just uncolored concrete that doesn't bring a character to that area. You pay a little more, you maintain more,but you get a little bit more," said Solberg.

City officials say business owners are willing to pay the additional cost, because they believe the brick pavers provide an aesthetic that helps to drive more customers to the the area.