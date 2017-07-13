NWL Wednesday: Bucks 6, Express 5

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express settles for a split of its series at Carson Park with Waterloo, as Eau Claire can't complete the comeback after falling behind early.



It's the fifth one-run game in eight second half contests for the Express, and the third time Eau Claire's lost a one-run game.



Rudy Rott homers in the fourth inning for the Express, which also gets RBI from Zach Ashford, Kyle Marinconz, and Beau Capanna. Tyrus Greene has two hits and scores twice for Eau Claire, which drops to 4-4 in the second half, and 19-25 overall.



The Express will be at St. Cloud for 7:05 P.M. game, Thursday.